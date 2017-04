"SI" a la Proposición 101 

I always like to start this message with positive and encouraging words, do you know why? Because, I think that life itself is difficult enough, it is up to us to make is as beautiful and positive in all aspects, no matter the difficulties that arise, I firmly believe that there is always a way out and there is help for every situation: When everyone tells you "it"s not possible", it"s time to tighten your seatbelt, take a deep breath and take flight! There is nothing impossible, it only takes a little longer to achieve it.